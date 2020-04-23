Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:
1. LATINOS FACE DILEMMA WITH BIDEN They could look past the former vice president's resume and vote for him or sit out the election and risk another four years of Trump, who escalated his hardline immigration stance this week.
2. DEADLY STORMS RAKE US SOUTH At least seven people were killed after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.
3. US CHURCH FACES NEGLECT ALLEGATIONS IN HAITI A fire at one of the children's homes run by the Church of Bible Understanding killed 15 people, residences which have faced years of infractions and failed two state inspections.
4. EARTH'S INSECT POPULATION SHRINKING: Researchers say the world has lost more than one quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years.
5. ROLLING STONES RELEASE NEW SONG : The legendary band released the four-minute slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven song "Living in Ghost Town."