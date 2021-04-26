A Wood County grand jury has indicted five men – three from Wood County — for domestic violence and, in several cases, additional charges.
Austin Evan Bedwell, 27, Rossford, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanor. On April 11, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to a woman and restrained by force or threat her liberty under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm or placed her in fear. She was a family or household member.
Benjamin Betts, 31, Toledo but currently in prison in Orient, Ohio, was indicted for domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. On Dec. 3, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause to a family or household member harm while violating terms of a protection order. He previously had been convicted of violating a protection order in 2012 in Lucas County and had pleaded guilty to two domestic violence charges, in 2012 and 2016, both in Lucas County.
Jason Eric Davis, 50, Wayne, was indicted for two counts felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On March 14, Davis is accused of throwing items around the house, spitting at a household member three times then throwing a glass beer bottle at her, hitting her in the face and creating a nosebleed. He previously had been convicted of domestic violence in 2018 in Fostoria Municipal Court. As part of bond, he must adhere to the terms of a temporary protection order.
Damien Allen Talbot, 33, Risingsun, was indicted for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. On Feb. 23, he is accused of striking a woman in the face with a closed fist. He previously had been convicted twice of domestic violence, in 2014 and 2016, in Hancock County. He must adhere to the conditions of a temporary restraining order.
Thomas Otto Wise, 29, Findlay, was indicted for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. On Feb. 27, he is accused of striking the victim with his right hand while she was a passenger is his vehicle. She was pregnant at the time. He must adhere to the conditions of a temporary restraining order.
The grand jury presented 21 bills of indictment Wednesday and they included:
Myron Louis Crowell, 25, Perrysburg, for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. On July 1, 2014, he allegedly entered a girl’s bedroom and inappropriately touched her while she was lying in bed. She was 10 years old at the time.
Kerry Carlos Verriett, 42, Tampa, Florida, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On March 2, he was stopped on Interstate 75 while driving a commercial tractor trailer. He reportedly told police he had a loaded firearm and marijuana in the cab. During a search, a Smith and Wesson 40 mm semi-automatic pistol was found. Verriett had previously been convicted of felony battery in Florida.
Justin Lyric Eaker, 25, Northwood, for burglary, a second-degree felony. On Jan. 10, he allegedly entered a hotel room in the 2400 block of Oregon Road through an unlocked, first floor window, without checking in with registration, and stayed until the clerk confronted him at which time he left without paying.
Angela Montes, 61, Perrysburg, for theft, a fifth-degree felony; and counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly deposited a $2,000 fictitious check into her bank account on Oct. 16 and then withdrew $1,980 over several days.
Martinez Demetrice-Rashard Benton, 26, Detroit, for possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fourth-degree felonies. On Jan. 7, he allegedly was found in possession of and was preparing to distribute between one and five grams of a fentanyl-related compound. He was reportedly in possession of a rental vehicle with the purpose to use it criminally.
Co-defendants Alan Speights Luster, 57, and Antonio Alexander Williams, 31, both of Matthews, North Carolina, each for five counts forgery and three counts possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. On Oct. 29, a laptop, micros receipt printer, receipt paper and various gift cards were reportedly found in their possession, as well as five Best Buys receipts that were forged.
Co-defendants Jeffery Vina Vong, 29, Olivehurst, California, and Jim Douangpanya, 28, Antelope, California, each for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On Nov. 2, they were reportedly found in possession of cocaine as well as $22,500 which allegedly was derived from the commission of an offense.
Anthony Fred Burkhart, 34, Saginaw, Michigan, for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On July 23, he was reportedly found in possession of what allegedly was at least 200 grams of marijuana.
Bradley T. Carpenter, 40, Perrysburg, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. On April 1, he is accused of entering a residence that had caught fire days before in the 27000 block of Oregon Road and stealing seven pairs of women’s undergarments.
Jason Scott Bohner, 38, Perrysburg, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. He was reportedlyy found in possession of the drug on Sept. 29.