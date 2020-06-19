LIME CITY — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is investigating and seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a commercial structure in Perrysburg Township.
Perrysburg Township Fire Department responded to the fire, which occurred at 2:14 a.m. on Sunday at 8232 Fremont Pike, the former site of Harrigan Family Automotive LLC.
No one was injured during the fire, but property loss is estimated at more than $100,000.
The property is owned by the Jacob S Land Corporation and described by the Wood County Auditor as a commercial garage building for equipment or shop, built in 1985. The building was valued at $432,600.
The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office, the Perrysburg Township Police Department and the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.