There have been 45 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, according to a health department update on Saturday.
The latest deaths were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s.
There have been 22 men and 23 women who have died. Of the women, eight were in their 90s, nine in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 11 were in their 80s, four in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 270 total cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County. There are 65 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 61. There are 107 men and 163 women.
Wood County has 188 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 29,288 confirmed cases and 1,756 confirmed deaths. The median age is 50.