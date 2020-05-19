There have been 43 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, according to a health department update on Tuesday.
The latest death was a woman in her 80s.
There have been 21 men and 22 women who have died. Of the women, seven were in their 90s, nine in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 11 were in their 80s, four in their 70s and five in his 60s.
There are 251 total cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County. There are 62 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 61. There are 98 men and 153 women.
Wood County has 184 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 27,106 confirmed cases and 1,556 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108. The median age is 50.