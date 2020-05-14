There have been 42 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, according to a health department update on Thursday.
There have been 21 men and 21 women who have died. Of the women, seven were in their 90s, eight in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 11 were in their 80s, four in their 70s and five in the 60s.
There are 230 total cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County, up from 228 on Wednesday. There are 59 hospitalizations, unchanged from Wednesday.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 63. There are 90 men and 140 women.
Wood County has 184 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 24,800 confirmed cases and 1,388 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108. The median age is 50.