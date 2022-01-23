RIPLEY, Ohio (AP) — A 4-year-old girl and two adults were found dead after an early morning fire in a southern Ohio home, authorities said.
The Brown County sheriff's office said crews were called to the Ripley home at about 5 a.m. Friday.
Scott Eagan with the Ripley Fire Department told WLWT-TV that two boys were able to escape the burning home, They were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
Firefighters found the bodies of the three victims after bringing the blaze under control. The sheriff's office identified them as 49-year-old Phillip Royster, 33-year-old Ashley Ramos and 4-year-old Annabella Royster.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.
Ripley is a town along the Ohio River, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati.