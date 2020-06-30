TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Four Toledo City Council members are accused of taking cash in exchange for votes during a years-long, sweeping bribery scandal, according to a published report.
Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes, and Gary Johnson were taken into custody Tuesday by federal agents, The Toledo Blade reported, citing criminal complaints filed in federal court. Federal agents were also at the city council offices on Tuesday, the newspaper reported..
All four lawmakers are Democrats. It wasn't known if any of them have retained attorneys.
The criminal cases appear to have started in March 2018, when a federal law enforcement agent interviewed an unnamed source who owns several commercial properties, primarily gas stations and convenience stores, within Toledo, the state's fourth largest city.
Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz issued a statement saying he was "shocked and heartbroken" by the arrests, but noted the council members should be presumed innocent "until proven otherwise."