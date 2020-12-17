The Ohio Liquor Control Commission conducted administrative hearings this week, including for four Northwood establishments.
The commission heard cases against liquor permit holders cited with violations related to Ohio’s health and safety regulations aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the state, as well as other non-COVID related cases. The commission also considered reports and recommendations from hearing officers to determine whether to approve, modify, or disapprove the reports and recommendations and whether to impose sanctions against the permit holders. Charges included engaging in various forms of improper conduct and disorderly activities, which encompass violating social distancing requirements, in violation of Ohio Department of Health orders.
The following are the details of the charges for each case and the commission’s decisions, including the decisions on the reports and recommendations.
Macs Convenience Stores LLC, DBA Circle K 4705647, 4562 Woodville Road
Violations: On or about June 5, the establishment sold beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to confidential informants ages 18 and 19. That same day, the establishment again furnished beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to confidential informants ages 18 and 19.
Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the first violation, but stipulated to the facts. The second violation was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued an eight-day suspension beginning at noon, Jan. 1, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $800 in lieu of serving the suspension.
Meijer Stores Limited Partnership DBA Meijers #116 gas station, 2801 Curtice Road
Violations: On or about June 5, the establishment sold beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to a confidential informant who was 18. Again on or about June 5, the establishment furnished beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to a second confidential informant, age 18.
Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the first violation, but stipulated to the facts. The second was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued an eight-day suspension beginning at noon, Jan. 1, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $800 in lieu of serving the suspension.
Mirage Gas LLC DBA JJS Mini Mart, 4101 Woodville Road
Violations: On or about June 5, the establishment sold beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to an underage confidential informant. Again on or about June 5, the establishment furnished beer and/or intoxicating liquor in and upon the permit premises to confidential informant, age 18.
Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the first violation. The second violation was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued an eight-day suspension beginning at noon, Jan. 1, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $800 in lieu of serving the suspension.
Rebecca J Ball DBA Royal Bar, 3012 Woodville Road and patio
Violations: On or about April 22, the establishment knowingly and/or willfully sold and/or furnished beer, wine, mixed beverages or spirituous liquor for on-premises consumption in violation of Emergency Order 4301:1-1-13(A) of the Ohio Administrative Code. Also on or about April 22, the establishment knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, including disorderly conduct.
Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the first violation. The second violation was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation. The commission issued a three-day suspension beginning at noon, Jan. 1, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
For information regarding the ownership of businesses holding liquor permits and permit violation history, visit the Ohio Department of Commerce, Ohio Division of Liquor Control’s website at www.comapps.ohio.gov/liqr/liqr_apps/PermitLookup/Default.aspx.