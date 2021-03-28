ROSSFORD — Road repair coordination for upcoming projects totaling $4 million, around Jennings Road with the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, is in process.
Council’s finance and insurance committee met to discuss plans for the next two years concerning road projects which will include Jennings Road and the surrounding side streets.
“Our intent is to coordinate our road repair with their efforts to maximize dollars and minimize disruptions,” Councilman Bob Densic said.
The finance and insurance committee will be coordinating the projects with the public works committee.
“If we are able to bond the entire $4 million, we may be able to utilize unspent debt on some of these projects,” Densic said.
The bonding issue is part of a more comprehensive bonding refinancing project that the finance and insurance committee has been working on over several meetings that are on-going.
In other business, council approved the closure of Superior Street from the Recreation Center to Eagle Point Road and in the Colony neighborhood for the Christmas in July 5K Run on July 25. There will be a parade following the race, but only on Superior Street. The event will take place between 7 and 10:15 a.m.
Beth Genson made a special presentation about the event, which will be a fundraiser for Edward Ford Park. There will also be music and food trucks at the event. It is expected to be similar to the previous event “Racing for Recovery,” but with only 500 in attendance.
The streets are expected to be closed with a dump truck blockade assisted by the Rossford Police Department.
The event management will be conducted by Dave’s Running.
Three officers from the Rossford Police Department were recognized for their efforts in a recent case. Sergeant Patrick Kwiatkowski and officers Brandon Lewis and Keon Domanski were part of a mutual case with the Perrysburg Township Police Department making an arrest in front of the Hollywood Casino that involved a high speed chase.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Approved the purchase of 1,000 tons of rock salt for the Ohio Department of Transportation.
• Approved disposal of surplus items from the fire department including six Streamlight flashlights and one 2011 Ford Crown Victoria.
• Agreed to have Constellation New Energy-Gas Division as a provider of retail gas service as an aggregator for residents.