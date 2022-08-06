Dayton, Ohio shooting

Police investigate a shooting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Butler Township, Ohio. Authorities say four people were shot to death in the Ohio suburb and a man considered armed and dangerous is being sought. (Marshall Gorby /Dayton Daily News via AP)

 Marshall Gorby

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at "multiple crime scenes." All were pronounced dead at the scene.

