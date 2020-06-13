ROSSFORD — The roadway project at Deimling and Lime City Roads, a $4.9 million infrastructure project, received the approval of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees on Thursday.
Rex Huffman, attorney representing parties involved in the project, said this could be a boon to the area.
“Essentially there will be a water line all the way from Lime City Road to Simmons, and a sewer line…Think of the acreage. Now you have distribution line there. That opens up 300-500 acres to development that right now we would be challenged to develop,” Huffman said.
District approval for the economic development administration grant-based intergovernmental project was the final piece needed for the application that would also include the Wood County Port Authority, Wood County Commissioners, Wood County Engineer and the City of Rossford.
It will consist of a roadway improvement for both Deimling and Lime City roads and the extension of a waterline and the installation of a sewer line along a portion of Deimling Road between Lime City and Simmons roads. Lime City Road will also be repaired and repaved from U.S. 20 to the turnpike bridge.
“The district will own the water and sewer lines, that’s why you have to be a co-applicant on this grant,” Huffman said.
Local matching funds that Huffman is seeking for the project total $1.4 million.
“It’s an 80% grant project, so 80% of it would be paid for by this funding,” Huffman said. “We believe replacing Deimling Road from Lime City Road to Simmons Road, we expect that to cost $3.9 million. We think to extend the water, from where we stopped with the Amazon project to Lime City Road, plus install sewer from the parkway over to Lime City Road to cost about $1 million.”
That section of Deimling Road was described by Huffman as “an old county road of less that 20 foot width.”
The district is being asked to pledge $300,000 for the project.
Additionally, there are pending funding applications or pledges for: $300,000 from Rossford, $250,000 grant for the county engineer and a $200,000 pledge, $150,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation, $100,000 from the commissioners and $100,000 from the port authority.
The port authority would be the lead applicant for the funding. There is approximately $200 million available for this type of infrastructure project.
Huffman said that this is a new opportunity due to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding for the coroanavirus pandemic, through the Economic Adjustment Assistance Program that is with the Economic Development Administration, a division of the Commerce Department.
The resolution was adopted unanimously by all present. Leonard Michaels was absent.
Huffman, of Spitler Huffman,LLP made the presentation and represents both the district and port authority in other business. The possible conflict of interest was waived by a unanimous approval of all members present from the district board.