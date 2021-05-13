ROSSFORD — A $2.6 million grant has been awarded to the Wood County Port Authority for an aggressive $4.8 million roads project in Rossford.
The port authority applied for an 80% grant a year ago, and has been awarded a 60% grant for construction costs. This is the first time the port authority has put together an Economic Development Agency grant, which goes through the U. S. Department of Commerce.
“Deimling Road will be a brand new road. The current Deimling Road won’t even exist. We’ll rebuild that completely. Then Lime City Road from Route 20 to the turnpike bridge will be repaved and repaired with a new bridge in there, so a pretty aggressive project,” port authority member Rex Huffman said.
Road construction won’t start until next spring, because bids have to be sent out and awarded to the construction firms that will be doing the work.
He said that the water and sewer work might be started in 2021.
Huffman outlined the scope of the variety of funding sources for Rossford Council at Monday’s meeting. Several council members, including Bob Densic, had expressed concern for the financing which would come from the city and if the final design plans had finished.
Huffman replied that there was still some “tweaking” to be done.
Densic requested review of the those plans when they were confirmed.
Huffman said that the replacement of the bridge at Lime City Road was just added to the project.
“This whole thing has been the result of tremendous cooperation from state and local officials. We don’t get this without that cooperation. It’s been really gratifying,” Huffman said.
It’s a multi-agency road project which combines all levels of government funding, from local through federal agencies. The federal part was funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, because Wood County does not usually qualify for this type of grant.
“Usually their funds are for distressed areas; high unemployment areas and things like that. Typically, Wood County doesn’t qualify. For this, there was no limit, because this was stimulus money,” Huffman said.
The total cost of the project will be approximately $4.9 million. The grant application was for $4,301,000, because the port authority will be doing the planning. The grant was awarded for $2.6 million. The balance will come from a variety of sources.
“We know of a federal grant there will be a lot more reporting, a lot more detail that we have to do, but we’re going to accept the challenge. The good news is we have a couple additional partners here.. The rest of the money comes from a variety of sources, mainly state and local,” Huffman said. “It will be about 25% Rossford money and about 75% others.”
An estimated $900,000 will be coming from the following sources: $250,000 from the Transportation Improvement District, $100,000 from the Port Authority, $100,000 from the Wood County Commissioners, $300,000 from the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, and anticipating $150,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation,