ROSSFORD — City council approved the issuance and sale of $4.3 million in bonds for various road improvements with a funding mechanism that will save at least $400,000 over the life of the projects. The approval took place at the regular council meeting on Monday.
“Because the rates are so low right now for bonds, we decided not to go out for continued bond anticipation notes, but to bond it for the lower interest rate,” Finance Director Gina Schell said. “Ultimately, the idea is that we’re being good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars.”
The bond will be going to pay for bond anticipation notes that were taken out by the city to cover three different projects. There will be $1.2 million for sewers and related drainage facilities, $2.7 million for roadways in the Eagle Point Colony neighborhood and $420,000 for the roundabout at the intersection of Ohio 65 and Lime City and Colony roads.
Bond anticipation notes are generally used for short-term projects. These three bonds will be rolled up into one bond.
“A BAN is good for only a year. It then has to be renewed, with the idea that you are going to ultimately determine what your plan is going to be to pay down that debt,” Schell said.“The other part is there are expenses when going with a bond anticipation note. It can cost up to $25,000, depending on what you are doing. So if you take that amount times 20 years, for the fees on a bond anticipation note. … Just on that alone, we would be saving about $400,000 in fees, over the 20-year period. The bond issuance will cost about $125,000, but that’s a really super rough figure.”
The concept was summed up by Councilman Bob Densic.
“We’re right now at historic low interest rates, so we want to lock them in,” Densic said.
Schell explained the market in more detail.
“So next year, what they’re thinking is the (bond) market is going to crash and rates aren’t going to be as good. So we thought we would lock in at a low interest rate of about 1.4% for the long-term 20 year debt, so we’re not rolling the dice on a long term interest rate,” Schell said.
Rolling the three projects into a single bond, also means there is only a single bond issuance fee, instead of three separate fees.
The BANs were justified several different ways that are almost unique to the current bond market.
“The (bond anticipation) notes are just 1-year financing. Short term financing. So we just took it out for a year at a super low interest rate. I think it was just a percent, or less than a percent. We’re paying that back by doing a 20-year bond,” councilman Bob Densic said. “We saved at least a percent for a year. It translates into some real money. I have no idea how much.”
The city also saved interest another way, the amount of which is also still to be determined.
Densic also said there were several grants awarded to pay for portions of the roundabout project. They weren’t sure they would become available, but, if possible, wanted to be able to take advantage of them. In order to get the project going, the city needed the money available to pay contractors.
The city did get the grants they hoped for. Additionally, instead of waiting for the funds to be deposited with the city, the Ohio Department of Transportation paid the grants directly and the city earned higher interest than on the BANs.
That unspent money is then available for other purposes.
“Or, not to spend it,” Densic said.
Schell is not currently able to determine the exact amount of savings they will realize until the bond issuance deal is completed, because interest rates vary on a daily basis.
In other business, an ordinance to award $239,100 to the ADOHR Company for the remodeling of the old Eagle Point School Annex Building was tabled until details of the project costs could be sent to council members.
The building is meant to become the new Mark G. Zuchowski Safety, Planning and Zoning Complex.
Councilman Jerry Staczek pointed out that $100,000 was budgeted when the project was first considered and suggested that a tear-down might be more efficient.
“We put it out to bid,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said. “There are no secrets here.”
City Administrator Allyson Murray pointed out the necessity of the building with the example of Economic Development Director Todd Audet, who does not currently have an office and is required to work out of his house.
She also suggested that the additional funding might be found in the$1.3 million in funds coming to the city as part of the new American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package.