Over $4 million in coronavirus relief money is coming to townships and municipalities in Wood County.
At Tuesday’s Wood County Commissioners meeting, Auditor Matthew Oestreich said that the county has been given $4.1 million as part of $150 billion federal legislation.
The money must be used for emergencies caused by coronavirus between March 1 and Dec. 30, and not for general fiscal relief.
Ohio received $4.5 billion, with $2.5 billion going to state government.
“It’s definitely a fairly large figure and there’s potentially more to be distributed,” Oestreich said.
It is the county auditor’s responsibility to establish the County Coronavirus Relief Distribution Fund in the county treasury to receive the payments.
Unspent funds as of Dec. 30 must be returned to the U.S. Treasury.
Oestreich said the money could be distributed this week through a forumula used to distribute local government funds.
Local entities will have to pass a resolution and sign up for the relief funds, he said.
“Do you anticipate you’ll hear from all these entities?” asked Commissioner Doris Herringshaw.
Oestreich said that it depends on whether the entity has first responders, which this money is mostly geared toward. The money can be used for police, fire, EMS and personal protective equipment.
After the meeting, Andrew Kalmar, county administrator, said that the county’s $1.13 million will also be used to pay for laptops and other technology that was needed to equip employees who had to work from home.
He said that he doubts the county will use all of the allocated funding.
When unused money is returned, it will again be divvied up for those communities that need more assistance, he said.
A breakdown of the funding:
Bairdstown $6,099
Bloomdale $14,401
Bowling Green $744,345
Bradner $50,169
Custar $3,132
Cygnet $10,266
Fostoria $2,374
Grand Rapids $26,024
Haskins $7,476
Hoytville $10,716
Jerry City $5,511
Luckey $7,452
Millbury $11,259
Milton Center $5,695
North Baltimore$43,478
Northwood $308,182
Pemberville $15,886
Perrysburg $627,628
Portage $4,205
Risingsun $7,774
Rossford $389,131
Tontogany $4,368
Walbridge $75,384
Wayne $16,765
West Millgrove $4,086
Weston $15,680
Bloom $10,520
Center $8,741
Freedom $18,477
Grand Rapids $6,391
Henry $5,197
Jackson $5,197
Lake $120,424
Liberty $6,433
Middleton $10,549
Milton $12,290
Montgomery $19.801
Perry $24,048
Perrysburg $103,879
Plain $5,197
Portage $9,594
Troy $17,597
Washington $6.077
Webster $5,730
Weston $5,197
Wood County
$1,339,475