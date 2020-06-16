Over $4 million in coronavirus relief money is coming to townships and municipalities in Wood County.

At Tuesday’s Wood County Commissioners meeting, Auditor Matthew Oestreich said that the county has been given $4.1 million as part of $150 billion federal legislation.

The money must be used for emergencies caused by coronavirus between March 1 and Dec. 30, and not for general fiscal relief.

Ohio received $4.5 billion, with $2.5 billion going to state government.

“It’s definitely a fairly large figure and there’s potentially more to be distributed,” Oestreich said.

It is the county auditor’s responsibility to establish the County Coronavirus Relief Distribution Fund in the county treasury to receive the payments.

Unspent funds as of Dec. 30 must be returned to the U.S. Treasury.

Oestreich said the money could be distributed this week through a forumula used to distribute local government funds.

Local entities will have to pass a resolution and sign up for the relief funds, he said.

“Do you anticipate you’ll hear from all these entities?” asked Commissioner Doris Herringshaw.

Oestreich said that it depends on whether the entity has first responders, which this money is mostly geared toward. The money can be used for police, fire, EMS and personal protective equipment.

After the meeting, Andrew Kalmar, county administrator, said that the county’s $1.13 million will also be used to pay for laptops and other technology that was needed to equip employees who had to work from home.

He said that he doubts the county will use all of the allocated funding.

When unused money is returned, it will again be divvied up for those communities that need more assistance, he said.

A breakdown of the funding:

Bairdstown $6,099

Bloomdale $14,401

Bowling Green $744,345

Bradner $50,169

Custar $3,132

Cygnet $10,266

Fostoria $2,374

Grand Rapids $26,024

Haskins $7,476

Hoytville $10,716

Jerry City $5,511

Luckey $7,452

Millbury $11,259

Milton Center $5,695

North Baltimore$43,478

Northwood $308,182

Pemberville $15,886

Perrysburg $627,628

Portage $4,205

Risingsun $7,774

Rossford $389,131

Tontogany $4,368

Walbridge $75,384

Wayne $16,765

West Millgrove $4,086

Weston $15,680

Bloom $10,520

Center $8,741

Freedom $18,477

Grand Rapids $6,391

Henry $5,197

Jackson $5,197

Lake $120,424

Liberty $6,433

Middleton $10,549

Milton $12,290

Montgomery $19.801

Perry $24,048

Perrysburg $103,879

Plain $5,197

Portage $9,594

Troy $17,597

Washington $6.077

Webster $5,730

Weston $5,197

Wood County

$1,339,475

