FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Dr. Deborah Birx, Ambassador and White House coronavirus response coordinator, holds a 3M N95 mask as she and Vice President Mike Pence visit 3M headquarters in Maplewood, Minn., in a meeting with the company's leaders and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to coordinate response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. On Friday, April 3, 2020, the manufacturing giant pushed back against criticism from Trump over production of face masks that are badly needed by American health care workers. 3M said the administration asked it to stop exporting medical-grade masks to Canada and Latin America, which the company said raises “significant humanitarian implications” and will backfire by causing other countries to retaliate against the U.S.