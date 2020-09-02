Bowling Green State University has had 38 students report positive cases of coronavirus.
There are zero employees this period, which is from Aug. 20-31, according to a university update on Wednesday.
The cumulative total is 75, which includes 68 students and seven employees. This is from March 1-Aug. 31.
There are six students currently quarantined in residence halls. There are zero students currently isolating in university housing.
The university has done 420 tests in “surveillance testing” of individuals without symptoms since March. There have been six positives, all students and zero employees. The overall positivity rate is 1.4%.
According to the website, surveillance testing is exploratory testing of asymptomatic individuals who have returned to campus. Additional surveillance testing will occur weekly.
In his weekly update, Chief Health Officer Ben Batey said that the university has started piloting the voluntary surveillance testing program, which allows testing of asymptomatic individuals.
“Our COVID-19 Response Team is working with contact tracers, and we encourage you to email health@bgsu.edu or call our COVID-19 Response Hotline with questions or to report a pending or positive COVID-19 test,” he said.
“Most importantly, if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your health care provider or the Falcon Health Center immediately for further direction on your next steps. If we can slow down the spread of symptomatic individuals potentially exposing others, that is step number one in keeping our campuses as healthy as possible.”
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is now open, with staff available to answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics.
Students, faculty and staff are also asked to call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. The COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Call the hotline at 419-372-3000.
The Sentinel-Tribune also will begin publishing a weekly wrap-up of area schools and their coronavirus reporting.
All K-12 schools must have in place a mechanism for new cases of coronavirus to be reported. Gov. Mike DeWine has required to make publicly available non-identifying COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Brent Welker, in a Tuesday update to the community, said that since school has started, Eastwood Local Schools has not had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the student body, or with staff, that has forced them to quarantine other groups of kids.
“It is coming though,” he said. “We have had students get tested, and they had to quarantine with family members until their results came back. There are families who have had to quarantine due to exposure from someone else, but it has not impacted students or teachers here since the school year has begun. Again, it is just a matter of time.”
Rossford is reporting that three students are quarantining as are three staff members, according to its website.
Perrysburg is reporting its numbers on a Friday through Thursday schedule in order to better report cases that occur over a weekend.
At the last reporting, there were five new cases of employees quarantined for the week, up four; students quarantined rose to 64, up 33.
One household with two students who were COVID-19 positive resulted in the quarantine of more than 40 students and one teacher. One COVID-19 positive employee resulted in three others quarantined.
The number of employees isolated was seven, up five; students isolating was at 22, up 17; and the number of individuals traced was 118, up 47.
Otsego Local Schools Superintendent Adam Koch said he is waiting on the state guidelines before posting numbers. He expects to do that on the school’s website in the future and in his weekly update.
Elmwood Local Schools Superintendent Tony Borton will also wait for DeWine guidance. The plan is to post updates on the school website and send an email to parents.
Currently Elmwood is at zero in all areas, he said.
North Baltimore is also waiting for state guidelines, said Superintendent Ryan Delaney.
Lake and Bowling Green start school Tuesday. Lake is in person and Bowling Green is all online.