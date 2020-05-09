There have been 30 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, according to a Saturday health department update.
This is up from 29 on Friday.
The latest death is a woman in her 90s.
There are 221 cases, including confirmed and probable, in the county. There are 57 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 67. There are 135 women and 86 men.
There are 158 long-term care cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 22,560 confirmed cases and 1,214 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106. The median age is 56.