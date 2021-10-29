Thirty charges, including rape and kidnapping, have been dismissed in a case against a Walbridge man.
A second case that includes three counts of rape remains.
Steven Finch, 48, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Reger granted the state’s request to dismiss the charges that were included in a February 30-count indictment. Those charges included 19 counts of rape, five counts of kidnapping and six counts of felonious assault.
The charges stemmed from allegations that Finch committed these acts against a family member from Aug. 1, 2019 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross on Tuesday had filed the motion to dismiss.
Reger dismissed the charges without prejudice, which means they can be reinstated at some point in the future.
A trial date for the remaining case was set to start March 30 with a final pretrial hearing on Feb. 1.
Gross said the victim objected to the dismissal, but gave no additional details.
“We take our job and our charging decisions very seriously,” said Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson in a prepared statement. “Sometimes the protection of the public or of an individual means that we must move on the substantial information that we have at the time.
“However, we also recognize that our job is not merely to convict people, but to bring adequate evidence to court to ensure a just outcome.”
Dobson said that occasionally information comes to the office after indictment “which requires us to deeply reassess our case.
“That is the situation here. In these situations, prosecutors reevaluate whether we will be able to meet our heavy burden of proving a defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Sometimes that means we much dismiss charges,” he said.
Finch was indicted in March for three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and all with sexually violent predator specifications. Those charges remain.
That indictment indicates that twice from Feb. 15-July 1, 2015, Finch is accused of engaging in sexual conduct by purposely compelling the same woman to submit by force or threat of force. Her ability to consent was substantially impaired because of mental or physical condition or because of advanced age. The third charge or rape occurred between Oct. 15-Nov. 15, 2018.
Each rape offense is subject to a prison term of 11-15.5 years. The specifications include additional prison time that could include a term of life, according to Dobson.
This is a different alleged victim than the one in the dismissed case.
Defense attorney David Klucas asked the GPS monitor being worn by his client be removed at it was costing $250 a month and there has been no issues with compliance.
Gross objected, stating she believed there has been no contact with the alleged victim because of the GPS unit.
Reger denied Klukas’ request.