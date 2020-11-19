A Perrysburg man who was involved in a downtown brawl last fall was back in court after being charged with theft.
Jorden Hammye, 23, formerly of Michigan, was indicted Nov. 4 for theft after he and two other men allegedly stole a $3,000 bike from a disabled adult.
Hammye appeared Monday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack to be arraigned on the charges, as well as for violating community control.
He pleaded not guilty to the new charges.
On Oct. 2, he was charged with theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He was released from jail on an own recognizance bond.
On June 8, he had been placed on community control for two years after pleading guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony, for being in a downtown brawl.
A parole violation hearing and pretrial on the new charges has been set for Dec. 28.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said the state had no objection to continuing the own recognizance bond and stipulated that Hammye have no contact with his co-defendants or the victim.
Co-defendant Cameron Dean Fox, 23, Bowling Green, also was arraigned Monday for the same offenses.
He pleaded not guilty.
The theft charges carry a penalty of 18 months in prison while receiving stole property could warrant 12 months in prison.
Pretrial for Fox was set for Dec. 14 and bond was continued on his own recognizance.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for the arrest of co-defendant Jonah Repolesk, 21, Weston.
During the night of Sept. 30, a Top End Excelerator XLT Jr. pedal bike valued at $3,000 was taken from a van parked in the 100 block of Byall Avenue. The bike belonged to a disabled adult. After it was taken, a picture and description was put on the Bowling Green Police Division social media pages. A short time later, a call was received by someone who saw the bike in the 100 block of North Prospect. Surveillance video reportedly showed Fox riding the bike with Hammye and Repolesk walking next to it. Adult probation identified one of the subjects as Repolesk, who was known to hang out with Fox, who lived in BG.
Detectives visited Fox’s apartment, where the bike was retrieved, as were items stolen from a number of vehicles in Bowling Green. When interviewed, Fox said it was Hammye who had stolen the bike out of the van.
Hammye and two others not related to the theft were charged after being in a brawl in the 100 block of East Court Street at 2:18 the morning of Sept. 14, 2019.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer was trying to break up a fight, at which time Hammye attempted to tackle him and shoved him from behind.
A nearly two-minute video taken of the incident shows one officer arresting someone on the ground when another was pushed. That led to five officers trying to control two additional people on the ground.