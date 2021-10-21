Bowling Green police handled three apparent drug overdoses Wednesday, and one person was charged.
At 9:57 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to an unconscious woman in the lobby of a restaurant on East Wooster Street.
The manager said four people had come in with the woman and said their car had broken down on Interstate 75. She fell asleep at a table and the others left on foot.
Police were unsuccessful in their attempts to wake the woman and searched her bag for identification, according to the report. They found a case with two glass pipes with an unknown white substance and black burnt residue.
BG EMS arrived and gave the woman, identified as Barbara Cole, 34, Dearborn, Michigan, Narcan and she woke up briefly. She was transported to the hospital and was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments.
Two of the other four people were found and said none of the belongings left at the restaurant were theirs.
While on patrol in the 1500 block of East Wooster Street at 11:29 p.m., an officer observed a parked vehicle with its lights on and the driver’s door open. The driver was slumped over the steering wheel and gasping for air.
BG EMS was requested for the man.
The officer administered one dose of Narcan, which did not appear to be effective as the man remained unresponsive. After a second dose, he started to wake up and breathe normal, according to the report.
The man had his cell phone on his lap with what appeared to be remnants of a white powdery substance on it, according to the report.
BG EMS took the man to the hospital while police searched the vehicle. No drugs or drug abuse instruments were found, according to the report.
At the hospital, he denied all drug activity and said he just passed out. Officers learned he was on probation for drug possession, according to the report.
At 1:39 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue for an unconscious man in a truck. Upon their arrival, BG EMS was attending the man.
Police checked the man’s vehicle for drugs and found none.
The man was taken to the hospital and was alert when police arrived. He claimed he had been clean for 10 years.
Hospital staff advised police the man was not breathing, was blue and barely had a pulse when he arrived. They administered a single dose of Narcan, which revived him.
He had told the medics he didn’t know what happened. He was not charged.