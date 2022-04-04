Three Sentinel-Tribune staff members have received awards from the Associated Press.
Winners were announced Saturday in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2021 newspaper contest.
Multi-media journalist J.D. Pooley won Best Photographer, second place; Best News Photo (We Have Rights), second place; Best Feature Photo (Strike up the Band), first place; and Best Sports Photo (High-Five from the Field), third place.
He also won two awards for Best Video: A Lesson in Finishing Last and Pretty, first place, and Cute, Shaggy: BG Pet Contest in 60th Year, third place.
Education Editor Marie Thomas-Baird won first place for best explanatory reporting on Pipe Dreams: School Money from Pipelines Never Materialized.
Columnist Raul Ascunce was awarded second place for best columnist. He has been writing for the Sentinel-Tribune for 30 years and his “Relatively Speaking” column runs every other Wednesday.
The Sentinel-Tribune is in Division I.
Forty-eight daily newspapers submitted 1,302 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2021.