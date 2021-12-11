Three co-defendants in an alleged money-laundering and drug case rejected a plea offer that included community control, and their cases will go to trial.
The evidence acquired in a search warrant has been suppressed, leading to a defense attorney asking why the prosecution would continue with the cases.
China Fuller, 30, and Martez Haliburton, 31, both of Detroit, and Danzel Johnson, 30, Warren, Michigan, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Plea Judge Matt Reger.
Each was indicted in August 2020 for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and two counts possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.
In April 2020, Fuller’s vehicle was stopped for having no rear taillights and the trooper reportedly smelled raw marijuana, which led to a search warrant for the vehicle.
The trio had $36,392 which they allegedly derived from the commission of a felony. The charges carry the specification of forfeiture of the cash.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said the state had offered that if each pleaded guilty to possessing criminal tools, the remaining charges would be dismissed.
He said in return would recommend community control.
Each co-defendant had an attorney at the hearing, and each attorney rejected the plea.
A four-day jury trial is scheduled to start Feb. 15.
In October, Reger ruled to suppress all evidence obtained as a result of the search warrant. That evidence will not be admissible at trial.
According to court papers, all three defendants were subject to the same search of their vehicle and seizure of items from that vehicle including their cell phones and cash.
The court ruled that the affidavit for a search warrant demonstrated no logical connection between the possession of currency, several cell phones, an odor of raw marijuana, a small amount of marijuana dust, and a K-9 alert to the presence of an illegal substance on the currency and the charge of money laundering.
The state’s assertion that possession of these things is clearly a criminal act is not the case, according to court documents.
Mohammed Nasser, who represents Haliburton, asked how the state intends to proceed based on the court’s ruling to suppress the evidence.
He said due process demands there be some kind of accountability in terms of the state desiring to proceed when the court ruled they do not have what they say they have.
“The state has the right to move forward with evidence that they believe they can prove their case,” Reger said. “The court can only discern that the state has enough evidence.”