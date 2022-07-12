A 3% raise for cost-of-living adjustments was approved by the Wood County Park District board of commissioners for the upcoming 2023 statutory budget draft.
Two versions of the statutory budget resolution were presented to board members, one with a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment and the other with a 3% increase.
Commissioner Denny Parish moved for the vote on the 3% version.
“I think it’s easier to reduce, for planning purposes, than it is to add on, at a later date,” Parrish said. “I’m not committed to 3%, necessarily … we have the power to add to it or subtract from it, at any time. That’s a decision we would make, normally, in December.”
Approval for the second option was approved on a 4-1 vote, with chair Sandy Weichman the dissenting vote.
“It’s all the costs. It’s not a denial of anything for our staff. They’re wonderful,” Weichman said of her vote. “It’s just the fact that 3% concerns me, with the amount and difference that it’s going to be.
“We have things that we’re going to need to purchase. It’s just terrible. With the economy right now everybody needs whatever they can get. I’m just looking at the total picture,” Weichman said.
She said that the park district will be needing a couple of new vehicles and some equipment that has been put on standby.
“If the equipment breaks, we’re going to be needing to purchase that as well. It’s just that old crystal ball that doesn’t tell us anything. There are things that we’ve cut, that are important, so that we can give a bigger raise to employees,” Weichman added.
The actual dollar value is still to be determined. The statutory budget estimate is due to the county commissioners on Friday.
Prior to the raise approval, the commissioners also approved the implementation of the Archer Company Study, which gave employees an average 5% pay increase starting in August. It was noted in the last meeting that the decision to go with the recommendation for pay increases was made to keep pay competitive. Some positions had pay less than that of fast food employees.
Following the IRS mileage reimbursement policy, the board changed the new standard to 62.5 cents per mile.
“The IRS decided to take the unusual step to raise their rates again. Typically, they do it in the fall, for the upcoming year, but due to the current economic situation, (the IRS) has decided to do it a second time,” said Director Chris Smalley.
This keeps the WCPD in sync with other county organizations, including the commissioners.
In other business, the board also approved the disposal of surplus property, primarily as determined by the park police. Most of the items, like surplus bikes, will go to auction, but it also includes park police firearms.
“We do not have a public sale of firearms. Correct?” Parish asked, confirming with Smalley that firearms can be sold to the department police officers or used by the department as trade in credit with approved firearms vendors.
Smalley also gave an update on the Rudolph bike park which has construction progressing again. He hesitated to say it would be ready for a grand opening before Labor Day, but he is hoping for it.
Commissioners approved a chip and seal for the parking lot off of Mermill Road at the Rudolph bike park for a cost of $9,000.
Commissioners also approved having the August meeting at the Carter Historic Farm.