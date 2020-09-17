Wood County has had 1,623 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. This is an increase of 31 since Wednesday.
There have been 78 deaths, which is an increase of three since Wednesday.
The latest deaths were a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s.
There have been 35 men and 43 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 14 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, two in their 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, eight in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There are 107 active cases, an increase of 13 since Wednesday.
There have been 145 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 38. There are 749 males and 874 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 136 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 103.96 cases per 100,000.
There have been 335 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 134,001 confirmed cases and 4,282 confirmed deaths.
The Cash Basis Annual Financial Report of the Northwest Regional Library System for the year ended June 30, 2020 has been completed and is available for public inspection in the office of the Fiscal Officer. A copy of the report can be provided upon request.