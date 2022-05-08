ROSSFORD – The city has received notice that it is being awarded three grants totalling more than $3 million for infrastructure improvements.
“I’m very proud of my team. They have had great success when applying for both federal and state grants,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said. “It also helps that we have partnered with our neighbors, Wood County Engineering office, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Wood County Port Authority.”
The city will receive a $2.2 million Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Grant, which was awarded for intersection and signal improvements at Lime City Road and Ohio 795.
“It’s right there near the Rossford Elementary School,” Administrator Allyson Murray said. “The award for the grant won’t be until 2024. We’ll have to get the right-of-way and the design. That takes several years to get ready.”
A second grant for roads will also be awarded. A Surface Transportation Block Grant, in the amount of $448,000 for Intersection Improvements at Ohio 65-Superior Street and Glenwood Road.
“That could be a roundabout, but we also have the option of doing a right-hand turn. That is also a 2024 award, but it might get pushed back until 2025,” Murray said. “Again, we have to get the right-of-way and the design. That takes longer than you would expect.”
A Brownfield Remediation Program Grant for $336,000, for the demolition of the former Eagle Point School, will also be awarded.
“We hope to advertise for bids in the next few weeks, so we should have an award for the lowest and best bidder in the next four weeks. We hope to have it down by the end of summer,” Murray said. “That one’s fast and immediate.”
Built in 1928, the Eagle Point Elementary School served as a public education facility for nearly 100 years. The school closed in 2019 after a new school was built in 2017.
Public meeting had been held on Feb. 7, by the city, with input as to potential other uses for the building. Due to outdated electrical and other mandated compliance issues the city did not receive any interest in purchasing the building for another use.
Brownfield Remediation Program funding will help with the removal of asbestos, demolition of the building and grading of the soil to prepare for redevelopment by the city.
The funding for the Brownfield Remediation Program was provided through last year’s state operating budget, with support from Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg. The legislation included a total of $350 million for brownfield remediation.