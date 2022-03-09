A Bowling Green man has been indicted for compelling prostitution.
Two Toledo men have been indicted – again — for rape and importuning.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Emiliano Mendoza, 28, Bowling Green, for compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony.
On Oct. 7, he is accused of knowingly encouraging or soliciting a sexual activity for hire with a 16-year-old.
John Eric Gebrosky, 34, of Toledo and currently in jail, was indicted for rape, a first-degree felony, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
From May 1-Sept. 1, 2012, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
This is Gebrosky’s second rape accusation.
He had been indicted in August for rape, a first-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, after being accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old on Dec. 25, 2017. He also allegedly had sexual contact with the child the day before.
John D. Urso, 40, Toledo, was indicted for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies, and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
He was indicted for these same charges in February but was re-indicted to add specifications for the forfeiture of his 2013 Ford Escape.
At the end of January, Urso was accused of soliciting an undercover officer who he thought was posing as a 15-year-old girl.
He was arrested after he allegedly drove to Perrysburg, believing he was picking up the juvenile after she snuck out of high school.
Urso allegedly solicited the officer on social media on Jan. 27, 28 and 31. On Jan. 28, Urso allegedly sent an obscene picture.
He was taken to jail and released after posting a $10,000 bond.