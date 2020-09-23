Three people have been indicted for aggravated trafficking in drugs after Oxycodone was found during a traffic stop.
The co-defendants are Sain Demonte Cortez, 27, Harper Woods, Michigan; Gabrielle Elizabeth Sharp, 24, Leetsdale, Pennsylvania; and Lee Darnelle Simmons III, 25, Warren, Michigan.
Cortez was indicted for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies.
Sharp was indicted for criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; and aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies.
Simmons was indicted for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies.
On July 31, they are accused of having in their possession Oxycodone, equal or exceeding five times the bulk amount but less than 50 times the bulk amount. There is specification for forfeiture of $3,270 with these charges.
Sharp is also accused of creating a substantial risk harm to an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser while Lee is accused of altering, destroying or concealing evidence.
The Wood County grand jury indictments, released Sept. 16, also included:
Lloyd Mashimba Black, 23, Toledo, for improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On July 28, he is accused of having a loaded firearm in a vehicle that was accessible to the operator or any passenger.
Christian Alexander Gartley, 28, Rossford, for violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On May 18, police noted Gartley was walking away from his stopped vehicle, which had his wife inside. He said he was trying to “drop possession” of the woman since he was not supposed to be near her. While detained, he allegedly admitted to having of methamphetamine in his wallet.
Anthony J. Smith, 34, Toledo for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On March 3, 2019, he allegedly stole more than $1,000 from a McDonald’s.
Dsean N. Barney, 28, of Wyoming, Michigan, but currently in jail, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony.
On Aug. 24, he reportedly tried to elude police on Interstate 80 near Stony Ridge, driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph and passing traffic on the berm. While being pursued, he reportedly threw a backpack from the vehicle which contained a loaded 9mm Kel Tec semi-automatic pistol as well as marijuana and plastic baggies.
He was driving a Chevy Impala that wasn’t his, and in 2015 in Michigan, he was either indicted or convicted of having a controlled substance on a school property, police said.
Marc Allen Titta, 32, Toledo, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, after he allegedly stole jewelry and cash on Nov. 1, 2018 from an elderly person, a disabled adult or active duty service member. The value of the property taken exceeded $1,000.
Co-defendants Felicia A. Chears, 26, Toledo, and Deontea E. Brown, 19, Toledo, each for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The duo had a semi-automatic handgun when they committed the offense of theft of a 49-inch Sony Bravia TV.
Christina Marie Eads, 26, Lincoln Park, Michigan, for two counts criminal damaging or endangering, both first-degree misdemeanors; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, third-degree felony. On Aug. 27, she failed to stop for police and continued more than 26 miles on southbound I-75, operating at a high rate of speed, swerving at two cruisers before striking two cruisers.
Michael L. Steveson, 50, Toledo, for three counts of counterfeiting, all fourth-degree felonies. On April 16 and April 24, he is accused of using counterfeit money.
Co-defendants Angela Le, 29, Cincinnati, and Long T. Tran, 48, Cheviot, each for theft, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor. They are accused of taking merchandise from Target, with the amount taken valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. They also allegedly received or disposed of goods belonging to Walmart.
Thomas Massetti, 49, Perrysburg, for disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is accused of striking a family member’s left cheek during an altercation then impairing his ability to contact emergency services by knocking a cell phone out of his hand.
Co-defendants Alexander J. Strauss, 31, Joanne M. Earhart, 47, and Deanna L. Campbell, 29, all of Toledo and all for theft. The are accused of taking tools from Lowe’s, without consent, with a value of $1,000 or more, on July 23, 2019.
Ashley Marie Watson, 37, Fostoria, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. On June 21, police responded to Reitz Road and learned the victim’s juvenile grandson had taken $5,000 without her consent. He said in an interview that he was asked by his mother, Watson, to take the money and give it to her. She said she received $2,200 from her son and when she asked where it came from, he said he found it on the side of the road. She didn’t question him further. She reportedly used the money to pay bills and purchase a go-kart.
Christian Jaycob Stanley, 25, Toledo, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. During a traffic stop on Aug. 6, he was found to allegedly have a small plastic bag of white powder later identified as cocaine in his vehicle as well as a loaded Hi Point 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.
Dustin James Ward, 32, currently in jail, for two counts theft, both fifth-degree felonies. He allegedly deprived the victim of a credit card and cash valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.
Derrick Jack Allen Blasingim, 28, Perrysburg, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 30, police were called to Genoa Road in Perrysburg where Blasingim allegedly struck a woman in the face, back and lower portion of her body with an unknown object, causing major injuries.
Terry Lee Handley, 59, currently in jail, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts domestic violence, both first-degree misdemeanors; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On Aug. 17, he is accused of causing serious harm to a woman who was a family member.