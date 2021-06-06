Three Walbridge residents have been indicted for menacing and extortion among additional crimes.
Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Dawson Allen Grant Kosier, 20, and Tyler Downs, 18, each for menacing by stalking, fourth-degree felony; extortion, a third-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies; petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts falsification, all first-degree misdemeanors.
Jacey Giles, 19, was indicted for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; extortion, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The charges of grand theft, receiving stolen property and extortion all have a firearm specification that adds one year to any sentence that is imposed. All three are accused of having a firearm on or about their person while committing these offenses.
On April 8, Kosier and Downs are accused of taking a Remington 1187 Supermax and a 17 HMR Savage shotgun without consent of the owner. All three then allegedly retained or disposed of the guns while knowing they were obtained through the commission of a theft offense.
All three also are accused of violating Ohio Revised Code, which states no person shall knowingly cause another to believe that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property. They allegedly did this to obtain valuables or valuable benefits belonging to the gun owner.
All three engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused the gun owner to believe that they would cause physical harm to him or a family member or cause them mental distress. They allegedly trespassed on the land where the victim lives.
Kosier and Downs both made false statements with the purpose to incriminate another, and twice made false statements with the purpose to mislead a public official performing his or her official function,
Kosier and Downs entered two unoccupied structures belonging to separate individuals and took personal property without consent.
Giles also made statements with the purpose to mislead a public official who was performing his or her official duties.
A warrant was issued Thursday for Kosier’s arrest, and Wednesday for Giles and Downs arrests.