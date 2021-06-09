A Wood County grand jury indicted 27 individual June 3, including 10 for trafficking drugs and two for endangering children.
Co-defendants Gage Q. Barkley, 19, and Timberly Ray, 19, both of Perrysburg, were indicted for trafficking in marijuana (two counts for Barkley), all fifth-degree felonies, and trafficking in LSD, a fourth-degree felony. On April 13, they are accused of preparing for distribution less than 200 grams of marijuana and more than 10 doses of LSD. Barkley also is accused of offering to sell the marijuana.
Troy Duvall Simmons-Brown, 23, Bowling Green, was indicted on six counts trafficking in marijuana, five fifth-degree felonies and one a fourth-degree felony. On Oct. 6, a search warrant was executed at his residence after he allegedly sold marijuana five separate times to a confidential informant. He had previously trafficked marijuana while living in another apartment in the Fairview Avenue apartments.
The search warrant reportedly uncovered 541.73 grams of marijuana, including one bulk bag containing 422.2 grams. A drug ledger detailing prices and amounts sold also was seized. The apartment is located approximately 400 feet from the middle school and high school.
Jaylen D. McFadden, 22, Bowling Green, Kentucky, was indicted for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. He allegedly had in his possession between 1,000 and 5,000 grams of marijuana which he was preparing for distribution.
Joseph David Doyle, 22, Onsted, Michigan, was indicted for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On Nov. 29, he is accused on fleeing police after receiving a signal to stop, while driving a vehicle he allegedly took without consent from Cronin Buick GMC.
Co-defendants Dakea D. Trammel, 34, Michael S. Langston, 34, and Danell G. Collier, 24, all of Dayton, each were indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony; two counts possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
They are accused on March 13 of conducting or attempting to conduct a transaction valued at more than $10,000 with proceeds of corrupt activity. They also allegedly had the intent to distribute less than 200 grams of marijuana. They must forfeit five iPhones as well as $31,889, which is considered contraband.
Asia Sade Moore, 25, Toledo, was indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony. On March 19, she allegedly entered Walmart in Perrysburg with the intent to commit theft after being previously trespassed from all Walmart stories in 2017. She is accused of placing items in new plastic grocery bags from an unmanned register and running from the store after making no effort to pay for the merchandise. She reportedly fled in a tan sedan and was later stopped by police. She is accused of taking several Xbox headsets and pharmacy items valued at $109.
Ethan James Bishop, of Newark but currently in jail, was indicted for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. On May 26, he did not appear for a jury trial for assault after being released on an own recognizance bond. A nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest and he was apprehended.
Joshua William Allen, 31, Columbus, was indicted for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. He is accused of preparing for distribution 1,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana on Dec. 4.
Juan Pablo Conoman Jara, 21, Ozone Park, New York, was indicted for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of depriving the owner of her Capital One credit card on March 5.
Co-defendants Odell Lewis-Fields, 30, and Greg Morgan, 29, both of Chicago, were indicted for counterfeiting, a third-degree felony. Morgan also was indicted for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. On April 26, troopers stopped Lewis-Fields on Interstate 75 for speed. Morgan was the passenger. A search of the vehicle revealed 10 fraudulent credit cards. Police reportedly found a fraudulent ID hidden under the plastic seat of the patrol car in the area that Morgan was placed.
Latasha Renee Flowers, 42, Toledo, was indicted for endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a drug of abuse, both first-degree misdemeanors. On May 15, she was stopped by police after turning left at a red light. In her vehicle, Flowers had an 11-year-old child. She reportedly told police she didn’t know where she was going and a breath sample showed she had a BAC of 0.202. She had previously been convicted of endangering children in 2014 in Toledo.
Co-defendants Dylan Matthew Hawley, 29, and Justin Dale Ervin, 25, both of Toledo, were indicted for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. Hawley also was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 18, they are accused of having in their possession and preparing for distribution between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile. Hawley also is accused of being in possession of oxycodone.
William Glenn Bowen, 32, of Port Huron, Michigan, but currently in jail, was indicted for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. On May 24 at 11:30 p.m., Northwood police responded to an assault in progress at Bridgepointe Inn and Suites on Lauren Lane. Witnesses stated they saw Bowen hit and kick a woman while she was naked in the hallway. She was able to get away and was found walking near the corner of Wales and Oregon roads wearing only a shirt. Bowen also allegedly kicked in a door at the hotel believing the woman he allegedly assaulted was inside. He previously had been convicted of four domestic violence violations.
Samon Latrice Smith, 23, Toledo, was indicted for petty theft; two counts endangering children, all first-degree misdemeanors; and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On April 15, police responded to a theft report at Walmart on Fremont Pike in Perrysburg. Loss prevention reported two females with two children had left the store with unpaid merchandise. Police reportedly stopped their vehicle and found four Roku sticks and numerous baby clothes valued at $276 that Smith allegedly didn’t pay for. Police reportedly found a 9 mm Zigana PX-9 semi-automatic handgun with a bullet in the chamber in the glovebox of her vehicle and the magazine in the backrest of the passenger seat. A 6-week-old boy was in a car seat with no base or seat-belted in. There also was a 20-month-old child in the car.