A 3-D printer is helping the Bowling Green Fire Division extend the life of its personal protective equipment.
David McDonald, information technologies manager with the City of Bowling Green, has given three 3-D mask prototypes to the fire department to use with their N95 masks.
According to Fire Chief Bill Moorman, they can take an N95 mask, cut it into four pieces, place the pieces inside the 3-D mask, then throw away after use.
“It really extends the life of that mask,” Moorman said.
A fit testing is set for this afternoon.
“After all the testing is done, if they are happy with it, I will keep working from home,” McDonald said.
McDonald said his office got the 3-D printer about a year ago to make various pieces for items that needed fixed.
When the coronavirus crisis happened, he read an article about a hospital in Billings, Montana, where people were using a 3-D printer to print masks.
“I gave it a shot, and sure enough with a little bit of tweaking, I got it to work,” McDonald said.
He moved the printer to his house. It now sits by his desk and it is running while he works from home.
His design uses a flexible filament, and McDonald said he spent a day tweaking the settings “and finally got it to do what I wanted it to do.
“I struggled with it a little. I wasn’t sure it could work. There’s a lot of places it could go wrong.”
The current version takes about seven hours to complete on the low-end printer, McDonald said.
It has been running 24/7 for about a week and he can make about three a day.
“I’m printing as many as I can as fast as I can,” McDonald said.
He has made two that are for smaller faces and six full-sized masks.
“So far I’ve only given them to the fire department,” McDonald said. “As long as the fire department wants them, I’ll keep printing them out as long as I can.”
He said he may need another spool of the filament, which costs about $25. He thinks he can get 20 masks per spool.
McDonald’s daughter McKella is a nursing student at Owens Community College, getting ready to graduate early, and has a friend working in a hospital. She has asked for one.
She also is sewing masks and has made around 100, McDonald said.
He said he had to change the nozzle on the printer when he started, to accommodate the flexible filament.
When asked if he used the printer to make the piece, he said no. It is brass.
“That would have been cool,” he admitted.
The original Montana design used a more rigid material and caulking inside the mask to seal it around the face, McDonald said.
Since his is flexible, he’s going to hold off trying to do anything with the weather stripping.
Moorman said his crew has an “adequate supply (of personal protective equipment), nothing great, but we don’t know what the future will hold.
“Anything we can do to extend the life of our PPEs, that’s what we’re doing.”
He said he was meeting with Wood County Hospital personnel today to discuss the success of sending masks to Battelle in Columbus o be disinfected.
“The generosity of all the citizens in Bowling Green has been fantastic,” Moorman said.
From cards of thanks to the 3-D mask donations, “everybody is coming together as a team. It’s just a wonderful feeling working in Bowling Green and having generous people reaching out wanting to help.”