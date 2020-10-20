Three shoplifters were stopped at Walmart over the weekend.
Each was cited for theft, according to Bowling Green Police Division reports.
On Sunday at 3:31 p.m. Teresa Reyes, 60, Bowling Green, went through the self-scan and failed to pay for some items while paying for others. According to store loss prevention, she passed all points of sale without paying for the items, which include clothing and food totaling $78.92. She denied intentionally stealing the items.
Reyes was trespassed from all Walmart properties due to this being her second offense involving the corporation.
Police were called to the store twice on Friday.
At 12:03 p.m., loss prevention said they observed David Tietje, 37, McClure, conceal $158.72 worth of merchandise inside his coat. He was stopped after passing all points of sale without paying.
At 3:29 p.m., Cassidy Cervantes, 21, Bowling Green, reporteldy placed several items, valued at $39.76, into her backpack. Once she passed all points of sale, she was stopped and escorted to the office.