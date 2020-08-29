Three women were cited for nuisance party Thursday.
Bowling Green police responded to a complaint of a loud party at 10:55 p.m. in the 600 block of South College Drive. As they walked up, they heard loud music and people yelling.
When they knocked on the door, a male answered, said he was not a resident, but that he would get the residents.
While standing in the doorway, officers smelled burnt marijuana.
The music and lights inside the apartment went out and no one came back to the door.
A note was left for the day shift to stop at the company that owns the apartment complex, to get the names of the residents who live in that apartment.
Later that night while responding to another call to that same complex, the officer was able to get the residents to exit and talk to him.
Olethia Ketcham, 21, Anna Kinzel, 19, and Christina Conforto, 20, all were cited for nuisance party.