It’s a time of change for the Bowling Green Police Division, and to go along with it, on Tuesday night three officers officially received a change in rank.
“This is an exciting evening,” said Mayor Michael Aspacher prior to swearing in Scott Frank, Andy Mulinix and Tyson Richmond as sergeants in the BGPD. “I take a great amount of pride in events this evening.”
Aspacher noted that it’s a time of great transition in the police division, saying they are experiencing a number of retirements, and also bringing in a number of young officers into their ranks.
“In a time of transition like this,” he said, “leadership is never more important.”
He expressed his appreciation for the hard work and dedication of all BGPD officers.
“I also want to express my gratitude to these officers who, in the time of need, have presented themselves for leadership in the division.”
Later in the meeting, Aspacher also noted that the Bowling Green Fire Division was recently awarded the Mission Lifeline Gold Plus Award by the American Heart Association, recognizing success in implementing a higher standard of pre-hospital care.
“I think this is a tremendous accomplishment and speaks volumes about the skill and professionalism… of members of our fire division,” Aspacher said.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Approved a $710,000 supplemental appropriation for a 2021 fire pumper. The legislative package document prepared for council by Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter noted that the appropriation is the amount to purchase the vehicle, but “this vehicle is being leased. However, to capture the value of the vehicle, the entire amount needs to be appropriated.”
• Approved a contract with the Bowling Green Police Command Officers Association. The document noted that on Aug. 17, members of the BGPCOA ratified a new three-year contract, in which they and the city agreed to a 2% increase in year one, a 2.5% increase in year two, and a 3% increase in year three. The ordinance was passed as an emergency measure, meaning that it goes into effect immediately, without the usual 30-day implementation period, because, according to the language in the legislation, “the prompt implementation of (the) contract is necessary in order to maintain continuity with the (union) and in that manner protect the public health, safety, and welfare of our citizens.”
• Introduced an ordinance allowing Public Services Director Joe Fawcett to consent to an upcoming Ohio Department of Transportation resurfacing project. According to the document, ODOT has plans to resurface Ohio 25 between Ohio 582 and 500 feet north of Newton Road. Because portions of this project are located within the city limits, ODOT is requiring the city to provide its consent. The city is not providing any funding for this project.
• Approved an ordinance vacating an alley located west and south of 615 N. Grove St., between West Merry and West Evers avenues. The planning commission had previously recommended approval of the measure during a meeting on July 7. Monte Farris, who owns 615 N. Grove St., was the petitioner for the vacation and all adjoining property owners had signed the petition to vacate. According to Tretter, a garage was discovered to be located on the alley, unknown to the owner, and the planning department advised that be considered vacating the alley. A public hearing on the matter was held by council’s planning, zoning and economic development committee just prior to the council meeting.
• Heard that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation of Bowling Green will hold an emergency essentials fair Sept. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Approved the appointment of Tom Stalter to the planning commission for a five-year term.
• Voted to excuse Councilman Greg Robinette, who was absent from the meeting.