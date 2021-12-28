Three men were arrested Monday after Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the same location for a fight and then a domestic violence report.
Police responded to a parking lot in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue at 9:59 p.m. for a fight between several men. Dispatched advised that the men were threatening to shoot each other.
Tony Vaccaro, 19, BG, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and underage/under the influence of alcohol.
Josef Heuser, 20, BG, was arrested for disorderly conduct with persistence, criminal mischief and underage/under the influence of alcohol.
The two men lived at separate apartments in the complex.
Vaccaro initially refused to identify himself and began yelling obscenities at the three officers who responded to the scene. He resisted as he was led to the back seat of the police cruiser, according to the report.
During this time, one of the officers believed Vaccaro was about to spit on him while also attempting to pull away and the officer performed a take down by using a leg sweep.
After getting him to a cruiser, Vaccaro became sick due to his high level of intoxication and vomited next to the vehicle. Once in the cruiser, he spit on the back window divider.
Meanwhile, additional officers had arrived and heard yelling come from an apartment. The woman who answered their knock denied anyone else was there who was involved with the fight. A short time later, Heuser left the apartment and began quickly walking away. He continued to walk away after being told to stop.
Despite having dried blood on his upper lip, he denied being involved in an altercation. He said he was arguing with his girlfriend when Vaccaro got involved.
He was placed in the back of a patrol car while witnesses were questioned.
The complainant said Heuser was walking through the parking lot when he punched her Ford Escape.
During further questioning, Heuser reportedly admitted to fighting with Vaccaro and to punching the Ford’s window.
Both men were taken to jail.
Police were called back to this address at 11:05 p.m. on a domestic violence complaint.
Andy Smart, 27, Swanton, was arrested for felony domestic violence and endangering children.
The victim, who had answered the door during the previous police visit, had bloody and swollen lips. She told police she woke her boyfriend, later identified as Smart, and asked him to help clean the apartment due to an earlier incident with police. Smart began to yell at her and then struck her in the face, according to the report.
A neighbor heard the fight and left her apartment in time to see the victim run out her back door. The neighbor grabbed four children and took them into her apartment to get them to safety.
Officers at the front door reported Smart was bleeding from his arm due to a knife wound and EMS was called. A second emergency squad was called for the victim.
Smart was arrested and taken to jail after being treated at the hospital.