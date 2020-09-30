A $3,500 hand cycle that is used by a disabled Bowling Green man was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Wednesday.
The Top End Excelerator XLT Jr Hand Cycle was reported stolen from a minivan in the 100 block of Byall Avenue. The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating.
The bike belongs to Eric Rine Jr., who could be seen almost daily this summer on the cycle around Bowling Green during the coronavirus shutdown.
“With covid, it was his only lifeline. It was something he could do, get out and have some independence,” said his mom, Stephanie Rine. “I would get texts from people all over town — ‘Hey, I just saw a handsome young guy zip past my house on his bike.’
“People noticed that he was out and about and all over town.”
Rine said that the bike was stolen sometime after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
It was in Eric’s van, which is modified and has hand controls. The bike is stored in there, she said.
Rine said there is a surveillance video of someone riding the hand cycle at 2 a.m. in the Circle K parking lot near downtown.
“I’m hopeful that they were just joyriding and they dumped it somewhere. But my husband has been out on his bike for the last three hours, riding all over town … looking in dumpsters and alleys and yards, and talking to people,” Rine said.
The hand cycle is black, low to the ground, with three wheels and hand controls.
The bike was ideal for Eric, who has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the knees down, because it’s small and easy to make turns.
“He relies on a wheelchair for his mobility. He relies on a hand cycle. He can’t ride a typical cycle because he doesn’t have the use of his legs,” Rine said.
He mainly uses it for exercise and fun, she said. He took it to campus this fall to use.
Eric is a sophomore at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.
He is home in Bowling Green, in his last day of quarantine after a roommate tested positive for coronavirus, Rine said.
Items were also reportedly stolen from four vehicles in other locations in Bowling Green on Tuesday.
BGPD officers responded to the 700 and 600 blocks of Second Street where a purse and clothing was stolen from one vehicle. Another resident reported that someone had opened her vehicle’s glove box, but nothing was stolen. Both vehicles were unlocked, according to the report.
Another vehicle was missing the registration and insurance cards.
A witness in the area stopped and told police that he had seen three male teens looking in one of the vehicles.
A Bluetooth radio was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Troup Avenue. Police were called to the scene Tuesday at 11:17 p.m.