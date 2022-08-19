PERRYSBURG – The second annual Perrysburg Sculpture Walk exhibition presented by the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City will start Sept. 1 and run through August 2023.
The sculpture walk is located on the perimeter and entry way of Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St. The exhibit is laid out to be a walking destination in the warm months and a driving destination in the colder months.
The current 17 sculptures will be taken out on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The installation of the new 16-piece exhibit will be Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-noon or a bit later. Artists will be dropping off and picking up their sculptures throughout that time. Sculptor and art installer Mike Sohikian will direct the installation using a telehandler with a reach of over 18 feet supplied by Perrysburg sponsor, Southeastern Equipment.
The new exhibit will feature 16 sculptures by 14 nationally and internationally known artists from Northwest Ohio, Chicago, New York, North Carolina, Michigan and Washington, D.C. The lineup of work includes sculptures that are interactive, kinetic, narrative and whimsical. There will be a surprising variety of mediums that range from high fired clay to cast urethane as well as bronze, flame (hand) cut steel and hand-painted moralistic work.
The Second Annual Perrysburg Sculpture Walk will feature a diverse collection of original works of art by fourteen nationally known sculptors. The sculptures will be coming in from artists based in N.W. Ohio as well as Michigan, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, and Washington D.C. The exhibit will include sculptures that are kinetic (move with the wind), interactive, whimsical, narrative, along with some unique materials.
The artwork was juried by a selection committee which included Brody Walters, Christine Deemer, and Robin Ballmer. Main ART-ery coordinated the sculpture walk.
For specific questions or additional information regarding the sculptures or artists, contact the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk curator, Robin Ballmer at 419-902-2782 or [email protected].