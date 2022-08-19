Metamorphosis by Mike Sohikian.

Metamorphosis by Mike Sohikian.

 Picasa

PERRYSBURG – The second annual Perrysburg Sculpture Walk exhibition presented by the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City will start Sept. 1 and run through August 2023.

The sculpture walk is located on the perimeter and entry way of Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St. The exhibit is laid out to be a walking destination in the warm months and a driving destination in the colder months.

0
0
0
0
0