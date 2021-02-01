Twenty-seven vehicles were towed after parking in snow emergency streets over the weekend in Bowling Green.
“Some years we’ve towed way more than that, some years we tow nearly none,” said Lt. Dan Mancuso of the Bowling Green Police Division.
The city issued the snow emergency at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Vehicles had to be moved off designated snow streets and from cul-de-sacs within two hours of the emergency declaration.
Mancuso said the number was lower than expected because it was the weekend and people were home and not at work.
Vehicle owners must pay for the parking ticket as well as the tow bill.
Vehicles were towed by whatever company was on call, Mancuso said.
A snow emergency within the city may be declared if 2 inches of snow accumulates. If a snow emergency is declared between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., vehicles parked on a snow street must be removed within two hours of the declaration. If a snow emergency is declared overnight, vehicles must be removed by 9 a.m.
Vehicles parked in violation of snow regulations are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense and a citation may be issued.
Designated streets and other winter regulations are also posted to the city’s website and can be accessed on the homepage.
The snow emergency was canceled at 7:45 a.m. Monday.