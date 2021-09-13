SYLVANIA — Employers seeking entry-level talent are encouraged to register for the 2021 Fall Career Expo sponsored by Lourdes University. The Career Expo will take place Sept. 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd. Masks are required when inside the Franciscan Center.
Job seekers will include Lourdes University students who are graduating from associate, bachelor and master’s degree programs, as well as alumni. Area colleges and universities as well as individuals seeking professional employment will be in attendance also. For more information, contact Andrea Brown, director of Lourdes University’s Career Services at 419-571-8893 or email abrown@lourdes.edu.
Participants will include:
· American Red Cross—Northern Ohio
· Anne Grady Services
· Boy Scouts of America, Erie Shores Council, Scoutreach District
· Buckeye Broadband
· Chick-fil-a Airport Hwy and Central Ave.
· City of Toledo
· Directions Credit Union
· Drug Enforcement Administration
· FedEx Ground
· Federal Bureau of Investigations
· Lucas County Sheriff’s Office
· ProMedica
· Sisters of St. Francis-Lourdes University
· Toledo Mud Hens & Toledo Walleye
· Wood County Government
· Zepf Center