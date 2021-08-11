The 2021 Black Swamp Arts Festival poster will be revealed on Friday between 5-7 p.m. at the Downtown BG Live Event.
Be the first to get the 2021 Black Swamp Arts Festival poster and will have the opportunity to meet this year’s poster design artist, Amy Karlovec.
“Although I have enjoyed designing many of the Black Swamp Arts Festival posters in the past, this year’s poster was significantly different. I wanted to come up with a design that when seen, would make people feel alive, energized and excited for the upcoming festival after a year hiatus," Karlovec said.
"At the beginning of the lockdown, I started to play around with a whimsical design style that then led to incorporating alcohol ink artwork from my two daughters, Bella. 14, and Natalie 10, and my mother-in-law, Peg. All of the textures used in the illustrations are scanned from my family’s original alcohol ink artwork.
"From the dancing blades of grass and flowers, to the bright yellow background and blue clouds, to the iconic graphics of the festival - this year’s poster was a family collaboration.”
The festival is a free three-day, live music and arts festival set for Sept. 10-12 downtown. The festival includes three stages of music, two art shows, youth arts, artists at work and a chalk walk.
For more information and to connect to the festival, visit www.blackswampfest.org. Information about volunteering can be found at www.blackswampfest.org/support.