Wood County had a big birthday this year and it barely registered a blip.
The county turned 200 but most events were canceled due to coronavirus.
Tours of the courthouse, which celebrated 125 years in 2020, were held in October, but that was about it for parties, due to the pandemic.
The Wood County Health Department also celebrated 100 years, holding a centennial celebration in February.
Here’s a look back at 2020 local news that was not related to COVID-19.
People
Pizza lovers turned out to celebrate George Nicholson Day in the Pagliai’s parking lot in December. The beloved Nicholson, known for his community involvement, died later in the month of cancer.
Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey resigned in June to become chief health officer at Bowling Green State University. Ben Robison was hired as county health commissioner in August.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry retired after serving since 2003.
Bowling Green Councilman Neocles Leontis was killed in a vehicle crash earlier this month on Ohio 25.
Pemberville resident Keith Madaras logged his 100,000th mile of running in August.
In January, Angel al-Shehri talked about her husband, Ayman al-Drees, who was “forcibly disappeared” during a Saudi government crackdown on activists in April 2019.
The body of a Port Clinton teen missing for three weeks was found in January in a chimney of a home adjacent to his residents. Harley Dilly, 14, climbed an antenna and got onto the roof of the house across the street.
Walbridge Administrator Jim Bishop resigned in January after the Ohio Supreme Court upheld his suspension from the Toledo Bar Association. The bar alleged that he committed five ethical violations with elderly clients.
Bruce Trout talked about losing his leg while stopping to help at a Bowling Green crash in November. While in the hospital recovering, his first child was born.
Bowling Green leaders were honored in January by the chamber of commerce. Mary Krueger was presented the Athena Award, Judge Matt Reger was presented the Zeus Award, Councilwoman Sandy Rowland was named female outstanding citizen and Nick Snyder was named male outstanding citizen.
A portion of Ohio 65 was dedicated to Master Chief Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) Edward C. Byers in September.
The chamber in July named Biggby Coffee Small Business of the Year.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Tom Matuszak abruptly resigned in February.
Aubrey Johnson was named the 2020 Wood County Spelling Bee champion in February. The Elmwood seventh-grader spelled trawl and belay correctly.
A 24-year-old Haskins man came up with the solution to get the Wood County Courthouse clock ticking again in March. Alex Wynn used his business, located on the Wenig farm, to build new gears.
Shirley Woessner retired from the Bowling Green Christian Food Bank.
After a 25-year career, Alan Sundermeier retired from Ohio State University Extension.
Owens Community College President Steve Robinson announced he was leaving for a similar post at Lansing Community College in Michigan.
Kathryn Sandretto was hired as Perrysburg’s new law director in September.
Otsego High School teacher Bob Furlong earned the National Association of Biology Teachers’ Outstanding Biology Teacher Award for Ohio.
Places
The new Amazon Fulfillment Center opened in Rossford. Eventually it will employ 1,500.
United Parcel Service Inc. was unveiled as the new tenant in the NorthPoint Development in Henry Township. It will employ 606.
The Robert W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center opened in September on the BGSU campus. The couple provided the $5 million lead gift for the project.
Schmidthorst Heritage Hall, with the Cochrane Cunningham Archives, opened at the Stroh Center on campus in February.
Plans for a $13 million assisted living building with 64 new units at Otterbein Senior Life were unveiled in January.
A new 115-bed senior care facility was announced for Bowling Green on South Dunbridge Road in February.
Also that month, it was announced that Bowling Green Care Center on West Poe Road would close its doors.
New school facilities opened on the Rossford campus in January.
Plans continued for an $825,000 all-inclusive park at Rotary Park in Perrysburg.
Thayer Family Dealerships acquired the Al Smith Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in January.
The $240 million cleanup at the Luckey beryllium site continued. In January, a portion of the building collapsed.
Levis Commons announced plans in May for a $13 million expansion of the Perrysburg shopping center.
Ralphie’s in Perrysburg Township was a total loss after a May fire. Plans to rebuild were approved in the fall.
Automotive supplier Marelli announced it will open a plant in Bowling Green, bringing 75 jobs.
The Wood County Park District opened the Rudolph bike park and an interpretive center at Sawyer Quarry in Perrysburg Township.
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation opened the new $4 million Veterans Memorial Building in City Park in June.
Construction started on the new $7.9 million Bowling Green senior center, which should be completed in February.
Planning started for a new $11 million Bowling Green city building, using the front facade and footprint of the senior center on North Main Street.
The Wood County District Public Library board also started discussions about a possible expansion in Bowling Green and collaborating with the city.
The French Quarter hotel in Perrysburg was demolished in July.
The Woodland Mall cinemas closed in July.
Interesting things
The first Starship Delivery Robot sighting was Feb. 20 on the BGSU campus. The ‘bots deliver food and drinks on and off campus.
Both Bowling Green and Perrysburg adopted Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas.
The new $13 million Waterville bridge opened in January.
A new solar field at Penta Career Center is expected to save $1.7 million in 30 years.
Recycling costs continued to be a concern, as the service continued to be popular with some areas, including Perrysburg Township, which was overflowing at times.
Bowling Green became a set for the filming of the dark comedy “The Cran” in January.
Andersons Inc. was fined $291,716 in January after the July 2019 deaths of two local men in a Toledo grain silo.
The first Special Olympics Ohio Winter Games at BGSU was held in February.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library came to Wood County, providing every child, from birth to age 5, with one free book per month. A $50,954 donation was made to the Lake High School music department.
BGSU eliminated baseball — then brought it back when donors ponied up $1.5 million.
The university announced record enrollment numbers for the fall. BGSU was up 1.6% in headcount from fall 2019 with 20,232 student enrolled.
Later that month, the BGSU trustees extended President Rodney Rogers’ contract by three years.
Black Lives Matters protesters took to the streets in Bowling Green and Perrysburg in late spring, after George Floyd was killed in Minnesota.
A BGSU employee resigned in September after he reportedly made a “vile, violent” comment on social media. About 100 protested on campus.
Both Bowling Green and Perrysburg police departments are getting body cameras for officers.
The single largest academic gift was awarded to BGSU in August. Allen and Carol Schmidthorst donated $15 million toward academic programming.
The Sentinel-Tribune’s More on Mondays expanded e-edition debuted in February.
Crime and punishment
Tyler Miller, who was 16 at the time, Perrysburg, was sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing a Toledo man in his driveway.
A Virginia couple, with a gun, pitchfork and shovels, were arrested in September after they were found walking on the railroad tracks near the Lake schools campus. John and Vicki Davison face several charges.
In April, Jacob Dick, North Baltimore, and Zachary Keller, Custar, were sentenced to 180 days in jail after using racial slurs during an assault at the Bowling Green Waffle House.
Harold Craig, Perrysburg, was sentenced in April to seven years in prison for stealing $234,000 from the Perrysburg Heights Community Center.
A judge in June ordered the closure of the Days Inn in Bowling Green because of safety hazards.
Three were arrested in September for stealing a disabled man’s specialized bicycle.
Education
Both Rover and Nexus pipelines appealed their taxable values with the Ohio Department of Taxation.
When its initial appeals were denied, Nexus filed a complaint with the state board of tax appeals.
The Rover pipeline is under a second appeal, with a hearing scheduled for May.
The Rover pipeline was to be the largest taxpayer in Wood County, with an assessed valuation of $255 million. Nexus Pipeline was set to add $92.6 million.
EdChoice continued to be a hot topic for Bowling Green and Lake school districts, which could lose students and money. With EdChoice, students in under-performing schools may take their state dollars to private schools.
Paolo DeMaria, state superintendent, visited Bowling Green High School in January.
Bob Falkenstein, a North Baltimore principal, joined Penta Career Center as assistant superintendent in January.
BGHS Principal Jeff Dever was put on leave in January for not following protocol.
Ty Traxler, athletic director at Elmwood, was named high school principal in March.
Ryan Myers joined the Bowling Green board of education after Bill Clifford resigned.
Politics
The March primary was extended to April 28 due to coronavirus.
Two Bowling Green City Schools continuing levies passed. They were a 1.35-mill substitute tax and a 4.2-mill tax.
A Rossford Schools 5.9-mill operating levy passed by 32 votes. Voters overwhelmingly approved a 1.9-mill replacement levy for Way Public Library.
Corey Speweik defeated David Romaker Jr. to run as the Republican for Wood County Common Pleas judge.
It was Nick Rubando over Gene Redinger and M. Xavier Carrigan to be the Democratic nominee for the 5th Congressional District.
Joel O’Dorisio won the Democratic primary for the Ohio Senate to represent District 2.
Four townships voted to leave Bowling Green City Schools after an August vote; four remained. But a federal judge reversed sate law in September, making it unconstitutional for territories to vote to leave their home school district.
Wood County had been considered an election bellwether, and went with President Donald Trump in November.
Other general election results had Speweik losing to Joel Kuhlman for judge.
Incumbents U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn and county Commissioner Ted Bowlus all won re-election.
James Matuszak unseated Julie Baumgardner for county recorder. Matuszak then resigned his seat on Perrysburg Council.
Renewal levies for the library and health department were successful.
New money, a 2.5-mill continuing levy, was approved for Lake Township police.
There was a 73.05% turnout with 68,103 votes cast by 93,228 registered voters.