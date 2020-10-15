The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation will present a “Reimagined Parade Experience” later this fall.
A two-hour commercial free broadcast on WTOL-TV will revisit footage of last year’s parade along with new interviews, performances and holiday wishes from the community.
“We have worked with WTOL the past two years on providing an amazing broadcast of our parade that has not only entertained viewers, but also offered a glimpse into the spirit and vitality of our city,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the chamber.
“It isn’t every day that you have an audience of 30,000 viewers we can encourage to visit Bowling Green. We also want to emphasize the cheer and excitement we hope to bring through the broadcast. It’s about the spirit of the holidays and although so many of the traditions and events we look forward to during the holiday season have been disrupted due to COVID-19, we won’t let this pandemic steal our holiday spirit.”
Although a broadcast date has not been set yet, the chamber hopes to continue the tradition of holding the parade on the Saturday before Thanksgiving from 10 a.m.-noon.
You are encouraged to support the effort to bring a reimagined version of the BG Community Holiday Parade into the homes of thousands of viewers by making a donation or becoming a sponsor. For details on how to become a sponsor or donate, contact the chamber at 419-353-7945 or email events@bgchamber.net.
The chamber announced last week that the annual holiday parade has been canceled due to coronavirus.