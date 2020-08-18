LUCKEY — Up to 200 dump truckloads per day of native soil is being transferred from Perrysburg to the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Site.
This activity is scheduled to be conducted through mid-October, according to a FUSRAP update. The clean material will be used to backfill the Phase 1 Lagoon B excavation area where approximately 34,000 cubic yards of soil contaminated with beryllium, radium-226, thorium-230, uranium-234, uranium-238 were removed and transported off-site for disposal.
The trucks will be covered with a tarp when they are transporting the material.
The preferred route per the Wood County Engineers Office will have the trucks travelling northwest on Fremont Pike Road, south on Lime City Road, west on Roachton Road, southeast on McCutcheonville Road, and east on Middleton Pike Road before entering the site.
Alternately, beginning this week, trucks will be routing northwest on Fremont Pike, south on Interstate 75 and east on Dunbridge Road during construction on Roachton and Lime City roads.
The portion of Luckey Road that leads to the site will be sprayed with water regularly to prevent the spread of dust. The material will be staged in the southeastern portion of the site near Gilbert Road.
As of Aug. 7, the Corps of Engineers has excavated and disposed of 86,256 tons of FUSRAP-contaminated material from the site. Cleanup of the site is 38% complete, and the Phase 2 excavation area is 16% complete.
Our highest priority during cleanup activities at the Luckey Site is to be protective of human health and the environment, ensure that work is conducted in a safe and efficient manner, and prevent the spread of contamination, according to the FUSRAP update.
They are also actively monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and are in regular communication with personnel and contractors to emphasize the importance of taking appropriate actions — such as social distancing, wearing appropriate protective equipment, temperature screening of individuals before entry into the site, and personal hygiene measures — to safeguard employee health and welfare while working during the pandemic.
For additional information about the site, visit https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/HTRW/FUSRAP/Luckey-Site/
The Corps is in the midst of a $240 million cleanup of the former beryllium production facility.
Cleanup began in the Phase 1 excavation area on April 16, 2018.
Earlier this year, a portion of the building at the former Brush Wellman company site collapsed. The Corps had been working on acquiring a contract to take the building down.
The cleanup on the 40-acre site is expected to be completed in 2029.
In 1942, a magnesium processing facility was built on the site, at the corner of Gilbert and Luckey roads, which at the time was government land. In 1949, a beryllium production facility was built on the site. Brush Wellman operated the site until 1957, but radioactive scrap metal stored at the site was never used for its intended purpose. The site was closed by 1960.
The cleanup project was initiated in 1974 with years of documentation and investigation.
In 2006, the Corps of Engineers signed a “record of decision” addressing the beryllium, lead, radium and uranium in the soils. Beryllium is highly toxic and is driving the cleanup.
In September 2016, the contractor began moving equipment and personnel to the site. In April 2018, the contractor completed setup activities; the first soil was transported from the site in July.