Willie Barfield, a Vietnam veteran, salutes during a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Bowling Green City Park on Saturday. The ceremony, organized by city employee Les Southwick, included members of the Police and Fire Honor Guard and words from Mayor Mike Aspacher, Fire Chief Bill Moorman and Imam Ahmad Deeb, Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.
