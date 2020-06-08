TOLEDO — Nominations for the 25th annual 20 Under 40 Leadership Recognition event that salutes young, dynamic leaders under the age of 40 will be accepted through July 13. The 20 Under 40 program focuses on individuals in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan who have distinguished themselves in their careers and/or as volunteers in their community.
Nominating is fast, easy and a great way to recognize deserving young leaders. To submit a nomination, go to www.20under40toledo.com and complete the electronic form by July 13. Minimal information is required — name, company and email address. To be eligible, candidates must be under 40 years of age as of June 30, 2020.
Those nominated are required to complete a personal profile including information on their career achievements and community involvement. An independent panel of judges then selects 20 candidates for recognition.
“2020 has certainly been an unusual year for all of us and because of that the opportunity to discover and recognize great young leadership in our communities is even more important than ever. Please consider nominating deserving individuals for their valuable contribution and dedication to their professional life and/or community. We encourage nominations from all around northwestern Ohio and southeast Michigan,” said Fadi Nahhas, chair of the executive committee, Eastman & Smith LTD.
The 2020 Recognition Program is scheduled to take place at the Valentine Theatre on Oct. 29 and will include special emphasis on the 25th year milestone. Alumni celebrating 5 (2015), 10 (2010), 15 (2005) and 20 (2000) year anniversaries will be recognized during the program. Go to www.20under40toledo.com for a complete list of past awardees. Previous awardees are encouraged to update their contact information by emailing information@20under40toledo.com.
For the 25th consecutive year, Chrys Peterson, former WTOL news anchor, will serve as master of ceremonies at the 2020 recognition/awards.