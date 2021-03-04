Two Toledo women were arrested Monday for stealing from a local grocer.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to Kroger, 1094 N. Main St., at around 8:59 p.m. for two females that had stolen from Kroger in the past and were back in the store.
Eveleen Popoff, 34, was taken into custody by the pharmacy doors; Ashley Boring, 27, was located in the parking lot.
Boring was in possession of a large black purse with Kroger scan bags sticking out.
Officers later confirmed that three scan bags, valued at $5.99 each, had been stolen.
A scan bag requires customers to input payment on a scanner or cell phone and the store reserves the right to inspect bags to confirm a payment was charged for each item in the bag.
Popoff was recognized from a Feb. 20 video in which she stole $313 in pork ribs and paper towels from the store.
Boring told police she was with Popoff during the February incident.
The items taken Monday included cleaning products, men’s clothing, paper towels and other items for a total of $368.
Store personnel said Boring left her cart full of items in the soda section before leaving the store.
They were told they were not allowed on any Kroger property in the world.
They were taken to jail and charged with theft and possession of criminal tools.