Two vehicles were broken into while parked at a Bowling Green fitness center earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Bowling Green police responded to two reports of vehicle break-ins at Planet Fitness, 1135 S. Main St.
The owner of a 2018 Honda CR-V said she went into the gym around 5:45 a.m. and when she returned to her vehicle at 6:15 a.m., she found the rear passenger window broken out and her purse missing.
Her purse contained around $280 in cash, according to the police report, as well as credit and debit cards and her driver’s license.
At 7:08 a.m., police received another complaint of a vehicle break-in, this time a 2016 Jeep.
When she came out of the gym, she found her front passenger window broken and her backpack taken. The backpack contained her textbook and a pair of cordless headphones.
Management at Planet Fitness said they would check their video and alert police if they saw anything.