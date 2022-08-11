Two 17-year-olds from Columbus were arrested Monday for drug and firearms charges and were taken to Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.
At 12:04 a.m., Bowling Green Police Division dispatch advised of a license plate reader hit a stolen license plate heading westbound from Interstate 75.
The plate was later confirmed stolen through Columbus Police Department.
Police found the vehicle unoccupied in the Fricker’s parking lot in the 2100 block of East Wooster Street, according to the police report.
Staff reported the vehicle occupants had come inside and sat down before ordering drinks. The waitress thought that when they observed the police in the lot they hurried out of the front door of the restaurant and headed west on foot. The waitress said that the party consisted of two white males, a white female and a baby, according to the report.
A responding officer observed that group near Waffle House. They were located in Buffalo Wild Wings.
Police found a small amount of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia on one teen.
After being taken back to Fricker’s, the second teen admitted the vehicle contained guns and marijuana, according to the police report.
The vehicle was inventoried before being towed, and a loaded Remington 1911 .45 pistol with six rounds in the magazine, but an empty chamber, was found in the driver’s door compartment. Behind the pistol were 11 films of suboxone, according to the report.
In the rear pouch of the driver`s seat was a loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol with 23 rounds in the magazine, also with an empty chamber. In the trunk, three long guns were located: an empty Traditions .50 caliber black powder rifle, an empty Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun, and an empty Anderson MFG AR-15 .223 rifle. Also, in the trunk was a .223 magazine with 18 rounds in it and a Barska rifle scope.
The suspects were transported to the police station for interviews.
One teen told police that he was driving the vehicle and all the firearms and narcotics in the car were his.
The two were taken to JDC and the woman and child were picked up by a relative.
One teen was arrested for no operator’s license, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, drug abuse and receiving stolen property.
The other was arrested for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.