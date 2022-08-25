NEW YORK (AP) — Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items stolen from President Joe Biden's daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas for $40,000, prosecutors said Thursday.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander "sought to profit from their theft of another person's personal property," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

