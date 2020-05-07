There have been 29 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, up from 27, according to a Thursday health department update.
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s died.
There are 211 total cases, including confirmed and probable. There are 55 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 68. There are 84 men and 127 women.
There are 158 long-term care cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 21,132 confirmed cases. There have been 1,153 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106. The median age is 51.